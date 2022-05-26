Peshawar [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): A policeman was killed on Wednesday in a car attack on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when he was driving his children to school.

Sehar Gul, a reserve inspector of the Frontier Reserve Police was targeted in the Inqilab police station region by four attackers, who rode two motorcycles, however, the children were unhurt in the attack Dawn reported citing a senior police official.

The police considered this attack an act of terrorism. He said that four attackers riding two motorcycles opened fire on the police officer and fled. The official said that the police had launched an investigation into the attack but it would be premature to speak about the terror outfit involved in it.

The police official said that the rapid, unplanned expansion of the city had made it easier for terrorists to attack targets and escape.

Mr Gul is the second police officer to be murdered in Peshawar in less than a week. Last Thursday, gunmen riding a car killed the Station House Officer of the Shapur police station Shakeel Khan.

Another attack on Pakistan officials took place on May 17, when an Intelligence Bureau official was killed, while another and a civilian were injured in a gun attack on their vehicle on the Circular Road area.

On May 15, gunmen killed two Sikh traders in the Batatal area and escaped. (ANI)

