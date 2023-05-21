Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): The Punjab caretaker government on Saturday decided to arrest more than 500 women for their alleged involvement in arson attacks in the province on May 9 after the arrest of country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The Punjab caretaker government dismissed requests from various quarters to have a 'lenient approach' for them. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz also called for "stern action" against the women involved in the attacks on army installations following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, "The women involved in the attacks on military installations "will be arrested at any cost as they do not deserve any leniency," Dawn reported. He made the remarks while attending a meeting to assess the progress of police in action after May 9 protests.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "More than 500 women are wanted in 138 cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents across Punjab." He ordered the inspector general of police (IGP) to ensure their arrest at the earliest, as per the Dawn report.

Punjab caretaker CM instructed the IGP to ensure that the women police should accompany male police personnel at the time of the arrest. The Punjab Police have launched action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wanted in the arson attacks.

The Punjab caretaker government announced that these 500 or so women would face trial under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), as per the news report. It further said that some concessions might be given to the "(PTI) women who court their arrest before the police for 'committing their attacks on military sites," especially those who were present in and outside the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was in support of taking action against the women suspects involved in the attacks on May 9. She said, "These women had taken terrorism training at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence. Crime is crime...as the gender does not matter," as per the Dawn report. Maryam Nawaz said that police action should be taken if these women have committed a crime.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on May 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan lauded the Pakistani women for what he termed as "Haqeeqi Azadi." He said that these women will be remembered and become part of Pakistan's democratic history.

He tweeted, "The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history. Also what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our women. Hundreds are languishing in jail in terrible conditions. This too won't be forgotten."

On May 14, Islamabad police said that 564 people have been detained for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest. It said that government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

According to Islamabad police, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad police said that armed protesters targeted Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station.

Islamabad Police in a tweet said, "Government property worth Rs 25 crore was damaged during the violent protests. The protesters set ablaze 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles, including the SP Industrial Area office. Armed protestors attacked Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. 11 FC personnel and 71 police officers and jawans were injured in the violent protests. 26 cases have been registered against the evil elements. Islamabad police detained 564 people involved in violence. More arrests are being made."(ANI)

