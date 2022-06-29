Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday reported 541 new COVID-19 infections overnight, the first time in three months, raising the positivity ratio above 3 per cent again.

National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH) data showed that the country crossed the 500-mark for the first time in three months amid a constant rise in the recent spike of the disease, reported Geo News.

The new infections were detected after countrywide diagnostic testing on 15,462 samples, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated in critical care units (CCUs) also surged to 100, while one person infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours, reported Geo News.

With the new additions, the total number of deaths rose to 30,392 and the number of active cases climbed to 5,269.

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity, reported Geo News.

They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in the COVID-19 cases and amid this, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also tweaked its mask mandates where now the masks are mandatory again for domestic flights with immediate effect.

According to a notification from CAA, all concerned quarters must ensure compliance with the new order. The notification added that the other Covid-19 guidelines on domestic air travel remained unchanged.

While speaking with Dawn, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram had said the virus was behaving like a "roller coaster". "The country will face similar situations for a few years," Dr Akram said.

Akram said that the restrictions must be put back in place to contain the virus. He added that these measures will also help to fight the ongoing energy crisis.

He said that people should go for vaccination and those who were already immunized should get booster shots. (ANI)

