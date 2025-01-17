A man crosses a road past a barricade that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on May 9, 2023 (Image/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan] January 17 (ANI): The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan questioned the evidentiary processes used in convictions and asked for comprehensive records of civilian-military courts from the military. On appeals against civilian trials under the Army Act, a seven-member constitutional bench heard the case.

SC examined how the evidence was assessed in these cases, as reported by The Nation.

SC questioned whether the accused were permitted to call witnesses and whether the standard of evidence used in the trials complied with legal norms, raising questions about the military courts' transparency. The nation reported the court had been denied access to military trial records previously. The SC emphasised whether military courts adhered to these requirements, cited by The Nation.

This new development came after Pakistan's trial was questioned following international criticism from various organisations.

According to reports the military court sentenced several people to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for targeting military installations during protests which erupted after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in May last year.

Many international organisations condemned these convictions held last year. The European Union voiced concerns over the sentencing of several people. In a statement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels said, "The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court on December 21 in Pakistan."

The European Union had stated that the verdicts were perceived as inconsistent with Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Following the EU, the US Department of State had expressed concern over the sentencing of Pakistani civilians by a military tribunal and urged Pakistani authorities to uphold the right to a fair trial and due process. Moreover, the UK had highlighted the absence of independent scrutiny and transparency in such trials.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had remarked that, while the UK respected Pakistan's sovereignty over its legal proceedings, the practice of trying civilians in military courts lacked transparency, and independent oversight, and undermined the right to a fair trial. (ANI)

