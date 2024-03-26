Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat, has been attacked with gunfire and multiple explosions have been reported from the area, according to The Balochistan Post.

The Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Naval Airbase in Turbat.

The Majeed Brigade is opposed to China's investments in the province of Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BLA claims that its fighters have entered the airbase.

Moreover, Chinese drones are also stationed at this base.

Following the attack, District Health Officer Kech has imposed an emergency at Teaching Hospital Turbat and all doctors have been asked to report to duty immediately.

Today's attack in Turbat marks the second attack of the week and the third attack of this year by the BLA Majeed Brigade.

Earlier on January 29, it targeted Mach city, Military Intelligence's headquarters in Gwadar, on March 20 and today it attacked Pakistan's second-largest Naval airbase in Turbat, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

On March 20, at least two Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in the fighting that erupted after multiple blasts and gunfire were reported at Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations informed in a statement that a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter the Port Authority Colony but were "successfully thwarted" by security forces personnel.

The Gwadar port, which is controlled by China, is significant to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It includes multi-billion-dollar roads and energy projects and is also a part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

