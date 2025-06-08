Islamabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, took oath as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan but the otherwise routine event drew attention for two reasons.

First the event was held on the Eid, a public holiday to observe and celebrate the Muslim festival, when all offices are closed and such ceremonies are generally not organised.

Second, the unprecedented ceremony was held at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry instead of its main seat in capital Islamabad, where all such oath-taking events are organised.

Justice Shah will serve as Acting Chief Justice until June 10, during the absence of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Justice Afridi is expected to resume his duties upon his return next week.

The Express Tribune reported that the oath was administered by Justice Ayesha A Malik, marking a rare event where the swearing-in of the country's top judicial office took place outside the federal capital and on a public holiday.

The ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez, along with several senior members of the legal fraternity, was also present.

