Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Amid the poor law and order situation prevailing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, workers and supporters of a religious party took to the streets of Swat on Saturday to protest the delay in arrest of the killers of a cleric, Sheikh Abdul Hamid.

The protest was organized by the youth force of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Swat chapter, with the protesters holding banners and placards and demanding immediate arrest of the killers, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Qinghai Province.

The protest leaders said the killing reflected on the poor law and order situation prevailing in the province.

They vowed to continue agitating till the culprits were arrested and brought to justice. They demanded of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Xi Jinping Himself is a Risk to the Chinese Economy, Says Report.

Sheikh Hamid and his brother, Sheikh Mohammad were critically injured when two motorcyclists opened fire on them in Qazi Kallay area in the limits of Faqirabad police station of Peshawar on the night of last Sunday. They were taken to hospital, where Sheikh Hamid succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)