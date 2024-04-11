Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami has expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi. Imran Khan-founded party blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government for failing to reduce crimes.

PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh called for the resignation of the Sindh police chief. Meanwhile, the JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of "black sheep" and include residents in the force.

While addressing a press conference, Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the increase in street crime incidents and murders in Karachi. He blamed the PPP-led Sindh government for "rampant corruption and violence".

PTI leader said that 58 people had lost their lives while resisting robberies in Karachi over the past three months. He said that 20 people were killed by robbers during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking about the poor security situation in other parts of Sindh, Sheikh said that dacoits in Kandhkot and Kashmore abducted more than 400 people over a year. According to him, police have confirmed that 35 to 40 people were still in the custody of the riverine area gangs.

He called for the resignation of the Sindh Inspector General of Police for his failure to maintain law and order in urban and rural areas of the province. He accused the PPP of having no interest in the welfare of Karachi and its people.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the police were compromised and ineffective due to political interference. He called for accountability and immediate action to address the worsening security and economic situation in Sindh.

The JI criticised the PPP government in Sindh over the rise in street crime incidents in Karachi. Speaking to reporters, Hafiz Naeem, who visited the families of slain JI members killed during robbery bids recently, said that around 20 people in Karachi were killed by street criminals in Ramzan.

He said that the people of Karachi were left at the mercy of street criminals. He slammed the senior police officials and the home minister over the "total failure in handling crimes and criminals" in Karachi. He called for inducting residents into the police. He called community policing the only way to bring peace and maintain law and order in Karachi.

Earlier on April 7, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) slammed the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh for its failure to control street criminals in Karachi, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The MQM-P has called on Pakistan's top security official to address the deteriorating security conditions in Karachi.MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said that the PPP had the government in the province for the past 16 years, yet the people were not safe from Karachi to Kashmore. He made the remarks at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Calling on Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi and summon Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Subzwari said, "No action is being taken against armed gangs and dacoits in Kashmore or against street crime in Karachi." He demanded summoning provincial officials and for the federal interior minister to form a committee.

He said, "We requested that a neighbourhood watch system should be implemented. If the Sindh government won't, then we would implement this mechanism," The Express Tribune reported.

Naqvi noted that under the proposed system, concerned residents of the city would guard their areas and work on the security and safety of their own neighbourhoods. He also called for a rise in police patrolling in middle-class and poorer areas of the city. (ANI)

