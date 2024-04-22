Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan alleged that rigging tactics used in the February 8 general elections were repeated in by-polls held on Sunday. He said that polling staffers were coerced in today's by-polls, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Sunday, Khan said that his PTI has massive support from the people and does not need to rig the elections.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that voters in Punjab cast votes in favour of PTI. However, he added that "someone else is making election results."

He called the election results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legitimate and asked political parties to file legal complaints if they found irregularities in the by-polls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that the voter turnout of by-polls was a "big message" for PTI, Geo News reported.

Speaking on the same programme, Sanaullah said, "PTI voters have not come out today [during by-elections]," adding that PML-N party was satisfied with the results of by-elections and had always accepted the outcomes of polls.

Rana Sanaullah urged political parties to use relevant forums for addressing complaints related to by-polls. He said that PML-N used to raise objections to the election results "within the system." However, he added that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, always tried to "bulldoze" the existing system.

Speaking on the by-polls held on Sunday, PML-N leader said that voter turnout is usually low in by-elections and only loyal supporters cast their votes for the parties they support.

Pakistan's former interior minister expressed satisfaction over the by-polls and said that results pouring in from all polling stations and Form 45 was being issued. He said that complaints would be lodged if any wrongdoing was conducted on the voting day.

Rana Sanaullah urged Ali Muhammad Khan that he should sit with the PML-N to identify and address flaws through reforms in the electoral system rather than "bulldozing" the system, according to Geo News report. He further said that PML-N has always worked for the betterment of Pakistan and invited political stakeholders to resolve issues through dialogue.

Violent clashes between workers of different political parties in various areas of Punjab erupted during the voting in the by-polls for 21 national and provincial assembly seats amid suspended cellular and internet services to maintain law and order.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered action after it took notice of the killing of PML-N worker in violent clash during the by-polls in Punjab's Narowal and complaints regarding alleged abduction of polling staff. (ANI)

