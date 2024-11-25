Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan took to the streets to support their leader, with protests erupting not only in Pakistan but also globally.

In the Canadian city of Mississauga, PTI supporters rallied in support of Imran Khan's #FinalCall, joining over 60 locations worldwide in simultaneous protests against "Pakistan's authoritarian regime."

Sharing a post on X, the PTI wrote, "Diaspora in Mississauga, Canada also came out to show solidarity with Imran Khan's #FinalCall! Over 60 locations, all around the globe, witnessed simultaneous protests against Pakistan's authoritarian rogue regime."

In another post, the party wrote, "Overseas Pakistanis living in Canada have recorded protests in four cities on the call of their leader Imran Khan and demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners!"

"Youth is a mindset! Picture from PTI Chicago Protest today!" PTI said in another post.

"Pakistani overseas students in Chicago, are participating in a protest and car rally to show their solidarity with Imran Khan. People from all generations, both in Pakistan and abroad, are expressing their support for Imran Khan. Time for his release!" the PTI wrote.

The PTI also hailed Imran Khan, calling him a figure who continues to inspire and mobilise the nation despite being confined to a prison cell. PTI's praise came as the party's supporters gathered for a massive protest in Islamabad, demanding Khan's release.

Sharing a post on X, the PTI wrote, "The captain, the leader, the philanthropist, the educationist, the mentor, the idol, and the legend who while being confined in a 6x8 prison cell, has not only gotten the rogue, fascist regime petrified enough into shutting down an entire country, but also massively mobilized an entire nation, not only inside the country, but all around the globe! Such is the power of the man, such is the power of his words, such is the power of his ideology! His name is Imran Khan Niazi and he has won."

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has started advancing towards Islamabad. On X, the PTI party wrote, "As early as the morning, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur started advancing with the convoy, destination only Islamabad."

All educational institutions in Islamabad will remain closed today due to the PTI protest at D-Chowk, with police personnel standing alert near D-Chowk, Geo News reported.

Earlier, a large convoy of PTI supporters, led by Gandapur and opposition leader Omar Ayub, encountered heavy resistance from law enforcement as it made its way from Swabi to Islamabad via Punjab.

The convoys encountered intense tear gas shelling near the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal as police attempted to disperse the PTI supporters marching towards the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Starting from Swabi, the PTI convoys were initially met with calm progress as they entered Punjab territory. However, police deployed heavy tear gas near key checkpoints to impede their passage. At these sites, law enforcement aimed to halt the convoys, forcing the PTI supporters to face resistance before they could continue their journey.

In his address to the crowd, Gandapur emphasised that the march would not stop until Imran Khan, the PTI founder, was released. "We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released," he declared, rallying the supporters to press on despite the delays caused by police intervention. Later, addressing the group again at Ghazi, he urged them to prepare for further resistance.

"Prepare, as we will need to confront further resistance ahead," Gandapur said, reinforcing the commitment to the cause.

The convoy, temporarily halted at Ghazi Bridge, faced mixed reactions from party members, as Chief Minister Gandapur advised them to rest before further confrontations. Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, expressed frustration at the delays, urging the convoy to move forward without further pause. Speaking from her vehicle, she emphasised, "Time is being wasted," calling on supporters to stay in their vehicles and continue swiftly."Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly," she urged, reiterating the necessity to press on without delay. "We are here to bring Khan back. Let's move without delay," she directed, reinforcing the singular focus on securing her husband's release.

The PTI, led by Imran Khan, has been organising the march towards Islamabad, with plans to hold a protest at D-Chowk. The protest, which PTI describes as a movement for freedom and justice, has stirred political tensions, with party members and their supporters increasingly vocal about the arrest of Imran Khan, reported The Express Tribune.

PTI's call to action is to gather at D-Chowk, despite government attempts to prevent the rally. The Interior Ministry has emphasised that no protests will be permitted in Islamabad, citing court orders, and warned of legal action against any violation.

In a related development, PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Zain Qureshi were arrested by Punjab Police at the Qadirpurra Toll Plaza in Multan. The arrests only heightened tensions as PTI proceeded with its plans for the protest. Despite the government's efforts, which include sealing key roads and setting up barriers around Islamabad, PTI leadership has remained firm in their stance. Gandapur declared, "We will bring our private machinery to remove obstacles and reach Islamabad," emphasising that nothing would deter their efforts to stage the protest at D-Chowk.

The government prepared for the protest by heavily fortifying Islamabad, sealing key roads and setting up barriers across the city. Security forces, including Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, were deployed to sensitive areas, especially the Red Zone.

Authorities have restricted access to critical locations such as D-Chowk and Islamabad Airport, with containers placed along the routes leading into the capital. The measures have caused widespread disruption, with public transit halted and major roads blocked, leaving citizens unable to move freely across the region.

Hospitals have been placed on high alert in anticipation of potential unrest, and terrorism warnings have been issued due to the threat of militants infiltrating the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. In preparation for the demonstration, PTI workers have been subjected to pre-emptive arrests.

Several PTI members, including former MNA Nafisa Khattak, were detained late Friday night, while additional arrests occurred in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, The Express Tribune reported.

To counteract potential disturbances, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that internet and mobile data services may be suspended in high-risk zones. This is aimed at ensuring the security of key areas and preventing the spread of information that could fuel unrest.

The government's security measures have, however, led to significant frustration among the public, as transportation systems and daily routines have been severely impacted by the widespread roadblocks. (ANI)

