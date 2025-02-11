Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will raise its concerns regarding the 2024 general elections and the 26th constitutional amendment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, The Express Tribune reported.

Ayub said, "We will present the entire matter of the elections before the IMF delegation." He said, "We will also highlight the issues caused by the 26th amendment."

PTI leader Omar Ayub made the remarks as a six-member IMF delegation reached the Pakistan Supreme Court to hold a meeting with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Finace Minister said that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan to carry out a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country's 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme, according to The Express Tribune report.

According to the Pakistan's Finance Ministry, the report will suggest actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and boosting integrity and governance, noting that the findings would help shape structural reforms.

Pakistan's ministry said, "The focus of the mission will be to examine the severity of corruption vulnerabilities across six core state functions. These include fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and AML-CFT," The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on February 8, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked the first anniversary of the February 8 polls with a public meeting at the Swabi Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, where it called for the release of party founder Imran Khan and the return of its 'stolen mandate,' Dawn reported.

During the public meeting, several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressed the people, claiming that the elections held on February 8 were rigged and their mandate was stolen under "a well-planned conspiracy and a fake government was installed."

The PTI leaders said that the government did not realise that the more Imran Khan remained in prison, the more his popularity would increase. The PTI leaders called for his immediate release and pledged to continue their struggle for his freedom, Dawn reported.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the Imran Khan-founded party could easily form a government in the Centre and Punjab if its mandate was not 'stolen', Dawn reported. He said, "This is the reason we are campaigning; to make it clear to the masses that their true mandate and decision to vote for Imran Khan had been stolen."

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said the government had implemented various policies which were not in the interest of Pakistan and the integrity of Pakistan had been "greatly damaged" at the international level due to these policies and strategies. (ANI)

