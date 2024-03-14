Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the closing of the narcotics control ministry office and integration of its operations into the interior minister, citing reasons as "eliminating unnecessary burden on National exchequer", ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Naqvi, who is also a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, announced plans in a post shared on X.

"Decided to close the Narcotics Control ministry office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. Streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating the unnecessary burden on the National exchequer," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics, reported ARY News.

During his visit, he announced not to use his office in the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics, adding that the office in the Interior Ministry is enough for him because offices in two ministries are a waste of resources.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the manpower of the Minister's Office should be used in other necessary places in the Ministry, according to ARY News. Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Naqvi was given a special briefing regarding the affairs of the Ministry.

He said that drug eradication is the need of the hour to secure the future of future generations and for this purpose, the government will use all resources to get rid of the scourge of drugs The minister said that drug eradication is the need of the hour to secure the future of future generations and for this purpose, the government will use all resources to get rid of the scourge of drugs. (ANI)

