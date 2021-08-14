Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Pakistan wants the Taliban to share power and not monopolise it as it fears that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will draw strength and inspiration from the Afghan-based terror outfit, said Bilal Khan, a researcher.

In an opinion piece in Asia Times, Bilal Khan, who is pursuing a PhD in political science at the University of North Texas, said, "Pakistan cannot afford another encounter with TTP, let alone a TTP with the full weight of the Afghan Taliban and their associates behind it. Such a confrontation would be catastrophic for Pakistan."

Khan, whose research interests include political violence, conflict and war with a special focus on South Asia, said, "The only other option is China, which doesn't see the 'game' in Afghanistan through the American lens."

Referring to China's relation with the Taliban, he said, "China has no love for the Taliban either, but it is willing to play ball with them if they keep the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and the TTP on a tight leash."

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of the US and NATO forces just a few weeks away.

Talking about the ties between Pakistan and US, Khan said, "The ties between Pakistan and the US are seen by many as a client-patron relationship. China, on the other hand, has helped Pakistan whenever the US offered little or nothing."

The researcher said that Pakistan is having a hard time managing a balancing act between its two benefactors.

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Afghan government forces.

Moreover, the ties between the two sides have deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has managed to get hold of half of the country's 34 provincial capitals and now control roughly two-thirds of Afghanistan with the complete pullback of foreign troops just two weeks away. (ANI)

