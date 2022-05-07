Lahore [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has resigned from his post citing "personal reasons."

"I have sent my resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Right now I cannot share details for quitting," he said, adding that during his tenure he worked on several important projects related to water resources and made Wapda self-reliant, according to The News International.

He was appointed by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for five years after serving in the office for more than five years on August 24, 2016. Later, the Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government extended his term for another five years in 2021. (ANI)

