Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): A woman and her minor son were killed after a high-speed Suzuki pickup crashed into a motorcycle near Aga Khan Jamaat Khana on Shahra-e-Pakistan in Karachi on Thursday, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. The woman's brother was critically injured while a three-year-old girl riding with them remained unhurt.

According to details, the high-speed Suzuki pickup hit a motorcycle near Karimabad Bridge on Shahra-e-Pakistan in Karachi. A minor boy on the motorcycle died in the accident, while a woman and young man suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors later referred the seriously injured woman and the youth to Civil Hospital.

During the treatment, the woman succumbed to her injuries. The victims have been identified as Afra (23) and her son Anas (4), The Express Tribune reported. The injured man has been identified as Muaz (20), who is the brother of the deceased woman. The injured man remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the three-year-old girl named Ayman remained unhurt, according to The Express Tribune report. The woman and her son were heading to their grandmother's house in Liaquatabad when the high-speed Suzuki pickup hit their motorcycle near the pedestrian bridge and fled from the spot.

After following legal procedures, the police handed over the bodies of the victims to their relatives. After seeing the CCTV footage, police have begun searching for the vehicle, according to The Express Tribune report.

On November 12, at least three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki in Pakistan's Karachi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The accident took place near Hub Chowki when an overspeeding bus collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle. Three people, including a woman and a girl, died in the accident.

On November 11, six members of the same family were killed in a car accident in Lahore's Defence Phase 7 area, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the family was returning to their home in Shadab Colony in two cars when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase 7. The victims have been identified as Muhammad Hussain, Rukhsana, Anyiba, Huzafa, Sajad and Aysha, according to an ARY News report.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in the Defence-C area when three vehicles collided with one another, resulting in six people, including two children being severely injured. The injured were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

