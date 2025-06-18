Larkana [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Lawyers' leaders in Larkana division have issued a stern warning to boycott court proceedings and ban police entry into courts if law and order is not restored and DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan is not removed from his position, as reported by Dawn News (Pakistan).

This announcement was made during a high-level lawyers' convention held at the District Bar Association (DBA) bar room on Tuesday. The event was attended by legal practitioners from across the division, including representatives of the Sindh Bar Council, according to Dawn. Lawyers expressed unanimous concern over the worsening security situation in Larkana and the alleged inaction of law enforcement authorities.

They said the DBA had decided to boycott court proceedings starting Wednesday (today) and ban police entry into the courts. The DIG Larkana had been given two days to establish law and order across the division; otherwise, the lawyers would hold a sit-in in front of his office, which would continue until his transfer, Dawn reported.

Addressing the convention, DBA President Advocate Muhammad Ismail Abro, Vice President Javed Baloch, and senior lawyers Abdul Sattar Helio, Inayatullah Morio, and others said that incidents of theft, robbery, raids, and murder have become commonplace across all five districts of the division. They declared that if their demands were not met, a sit-in protest would begin outside the DIG's office and continue indefinitely.

The convention was attended by all five bar presidents of the Larkana division and four members of the Sindh Bar Council. A formal request will also be made to the High Court Bar Association president to support the protest movement.

Lawyers also revealed that an earlier delegation met with DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan, but his response was "unsatisfactory," as cited by Dawn News. The legal community vowed to intensify its campaign if the government continues to ignore the deteriorating security situation. (ANI)

