London [UK], March 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain has described the recent Jaffar Train hijacking as a wake-up call for both Pakistan's ruling establishment and the people of Punjab.

In his 221st address on TikTok, Hussain urged authorities to acknowledge the deepening crisis in Balochistan before it becomes irreversible. He argued that the hijacking was not an isolated incident but a direct consequence of the decades of oppression and injustice faced by the Baloch people.

Hussain warned that the conflict has escalated beyond just Baloch men, with women now actively joining the resistance. He emphasised that this marks a critical turning point in the struggle, underscoring that military force has never been an effective solution to suppress resistance movements.

Citing historical examples like the Vietnam War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, he argued that such tactics only prolong unrest rather than address the root causes of the conflict.

Addressing the people of Punjab, Hussain cautioned against remaining silent in the face of escalating tensions. He warned, "Time is running out. If you do not act now, soon you will have nothing left but prayers for the departed."

He criticised the Pakistani government for prioritising arrests, enforced disappearances, and election manipulation instead of addressing the legitimate grievances of the Baloch people.

Hussain posed a thought-provoking question to the public: "How would you feel if your loved ones were arrested simply because authorities couldn't find the actual suspect? If your family members were tortured for crimes, they didn't commit?"

He also linked the current crisis to the misinformation campaign that was spread in West Pakistan during the 1971 conflict, suggesting that a similar narrative is now being used to misrepresent Baloch freedom fighters. According to Hussain, these fighters have not harmed civilians and had released the hostages, contradicting distorted media reports.

Reaffirming his long-standing stance, Hussain reiterated that Balochistan's annexation in 1948 was forced and never legitimate. He reminded that before 1947, Balochistan had its own government, assembly, and currency. However, after being annexed, the region was stripped of its resources and autonomy, fuelling today's separatist movement.

"When I speak the truth, I am labeled a traitor and a threat to the state," he stated.

Hussain also reflected on his past attempts to mediate peace, recalling his meetings with prominent Baloch leaders like Nawab Akbar Bugti, Sardar Ataullah Mengal, and Mahmood Khan Achakzai. However, he lamented that these peace talks were ignored in favour of military operations, which only intensified the turmoil.

In his closing remarks, Hussain called on Pakistan's youth to take responsibility for the nation's future. "This is your time to stand up, take responsibility, and fight for justice," he declared. He also encouraged the public to read his book, The Balochistan Issue - In the Mirror of History, to better understand the region's history and ongoing struggle.

As tensions in Balochistan continue to escalate, Hussain's speech has further fuelled the growing debate over Pakistan's internal conflicts. With insurgents gaining ground and government crackdowns intensifying, the situation remains highly volatile. (ANI)

