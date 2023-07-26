Islamabad, Jul 26 (PTI) The Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to appoint senior bureaucrat Dr Cyrus Qazi as the new foreign secretary before completing its term in the second week of August, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Incumbent Foreign Secretary, Asad Majeed Khan, is set to retire on August 17, just days after the tenure of the current National Assembly ends on August 14.

Also Read | Hun Sen To Resign As PM: Cambodian Prime Minister Says He Will Step Down in Three Weeks and His Son Will Succeed Him.

Since the foreign secretary is a key position and cannot be left vacant, the government has decided to appoint a new foreign secretary before the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government completes its term, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Qazi, special secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be appointed as the new foreign secretary, the report quoted sources as saying.

Also Read | Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan Supreme Court Rejects Former PM’s Plea To Stay Criminal Proceedings Against Him in Toshakhana Case.

Once the current government completes its term in August, the Election Commission will announce the date for the general election.

He is the frontrunner and has been waiting for the top slot since Majeed was appointed as foreign secretary in December last year, the report said.

The government wanted to appoint Asad as foreign secretary in September 2022, when Sohail Mahmood relinquished the charge but instead, it had given the additional charge to Jauhar Saleem.

The reason the government did not appoint a full-time foreign secretary was that the then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reservations over Asad's nomination, the report said.

However, Asad was finally appointed as the foreign secretary in December, days after General Bajwa retired.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)