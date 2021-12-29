New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Pankaj Sharma, who is presently Permanent Representative of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, Pankaj Sharma, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1991 batch, is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

"Pankaj Sharma (IFS:1991), presently Permanent Representative of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico," MEA said.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)

