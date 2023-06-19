Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI): Participants at an exhibition in Kabul urged the Taliban to provide opportunities for them to participate in international events where they can showcase their products, TOLOnews reported.

The exhibition took place at "Akhtar Bazaar," (Eid Bazar) in Kabul, where some of the participants said that they need to attend international exhibitions abroad to find markets for their products.

The show has more than 180 stalls of handcrafted and regional goods, according to Abdul Mohib Hashimi, acting director of the Afghanistan Chamber of Industry and Mines (ACIM).

According to Hashimi, who said that the majority of the items on show at the expo are handcrafted goods, works of art, and agricultural products, 60 of the booths were owned by women, TOLOnews reported.

He remarked, "The companies holding exhibitions of domestic products should be standard and a standard should be permitted.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Not only this, Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

"We want to be introduced to other countries, so we can display our products (handmade industry) in other countries," said Fatima Osmani, a participant.

The exhibition of Akhtar Bazar, which will last for four days, is attended by participants from 34 provinces om Afghanistan. (ANI)

