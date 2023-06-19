Islamabad, June 19: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand will meet today for the Dhul Hijjah 1444 moon sighting or Eid al-Adha 2023 moon sighting. Dhul Huijjah is the last month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, is the second major Islamic festival celebrated on 10th day of Dhul Huijjah month. LatestLY shall bring to you Eid al-Adha 2023 moon sighting live news updates from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand. Based on the moon sighting, Bakrid 2023 date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand will be announced.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cyclone. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. Muslims look for the moon in the evening of 29th day of each month. If the moon is seen, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. However, a new month would begin after the ongoing month completes 30 days in case the moon remains invisible. Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in KSA, Eid Ul Azha to Fall on June 28.

Today is 29th day of the ongoing Dhul Qadah month in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand. Hence, if the moon is sighted today, Dhul Qadah month shall end and Dhul Hijjah 1444 month will start from tomorrow, June 20. However, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 20 in case the moon remains invisible. Consequently, Dhul Hijjah month shall commence from June 21. When Is Hajj 2023? From Date to History and Significance, Here’s Everything to Know About the Islamic Pilgrimage.

Bakra Eid 2023 Date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand:

As stated above, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha or Bakrid on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 20, Bakra Eid in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand will be observed on June 29. In case the Dhul Hijjah month begins from June 21, Muslims will celebrate the festival on June 30. Stay here to catch Eid al-Adha moon sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand live news updates.