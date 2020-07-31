Lisbon, Jul 31 (AP) An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said.

Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Civil Protection Agency said on its website.

Around 280 passengers were on the train, according to media reports.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the town of Soure, 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Lisbon, the capital.

Officials could not immediately be reached by telephone for more details. (AP)

