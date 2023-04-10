Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Denver (US), Apr 10 (AP) A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department.

The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson.

Also Read | Dubai Car Number Plate 'P7' Sold for Record Rs 122.6 Crore at 'Most Noble Numbers' Auction (Watch Video).

The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighbourhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation. (AP)

Also Read | Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes Against Syrian Military Targets After Several Rockets Fire From Syria.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)