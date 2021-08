Washington, Aug 3 (AP) The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots. (AP)

