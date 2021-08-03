Washington, August 3: The Pentagon currently is on lock down after gunshots heard at the Pentagon Transit centre on Tuesday. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency in a tweet said, "The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming."

Tweet By Pentagon Force Protection Agency:

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Video of the Incident:

BREAKING: Pentagon on lockdown after multiple gunshots fired. @fox5dc is on scene. This is the view I have for now. STAY UP TO DATE HERE ➖ https://t.co/U9K1BJbeXG pic.twitter.com/TqYSiHjg4R — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) August 3, 2021

