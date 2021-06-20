People in Pak's Karachi violate COVID norms as they gather at beaches amid pandemic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Karachi [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Amid Pakistan's ongoing battle with COVID, scores of people in Karachi city were seen violating the health protocols and social distancing norms as they gathered at beaches to beat the heat.

This comes as Pakistan is struggling with its vaccination drive and has only fully vaccinated 3.4 million people, Geo News reported.

Despite the risk of contracting the virus, Karachiites seemed to have completely ignored the government's call for maintaining precautions, even while being immunised.

Videos from the beach surfaced on social media, showing people without masks and flouting COVID protocols.

People had likely flocked to the beach to beat the intense heatwave. Temperatures regularly hover around 40 degrees and the humidity only exacerbates the situation.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total caseload of the infections has mounted to 948,268, while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977. (ANI)

