Manila [Philippines], June 12 (ANI): Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana fainted during an Independence Day ceremony on Sunday morning, according to media reports.

The Department of National Defense as cited by Xinhua News Agency said that he is "in stable condition."

"I am fine now. Just resting since the results of the tests conducted earlier are okay," Lorenzana said on his social media account.

"The fatigue from recent successive international security engagements may have taken its toll on me. The temperature was scorching this morning," Lorenzana added.

According to Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, Lorenzana "is currently in stable condition and has been advised to rest after fainting during the Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Rizal Park this morning."

Lorenzana arrived from Singapore early on Sunday morning after attending the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue and meeting with his foreign counterparts, as per the news agency. He went straight to the ceremony after landing in Manila. (ANI)

