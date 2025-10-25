Berlin [Germany], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group and shared India's rapid strides in manufacturing.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Morten Wierod, CEO, ABB Group. Shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group to deepen its partnership with our growth story, by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise."

Also Read | Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Heading Towards Earth? Did Harvard Professor Avi Loeb Ask People To Take Vacation Before October 29, Suggesting Imminent Threat? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981734496786436535

Goyal also met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Country.

The two held talks on deepening India-US financial cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981731066336752115

Goyal, held talks with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

The discussion focused on the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981723151731220607

Earlier, Goyal also held talks with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981724812512010437

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)