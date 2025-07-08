Brasilia [Brazil], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. The national anthems of India and Brazil were played at Alvorada Palace.

PM Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Brasilia airport with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

"At Brasilia airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, in particular the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil," he said in a post on X.

The Indian community in Brazil was also present at the airport to greet the Prime Minister. "Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots," PM Modi said in another post.

After arriving at his hotel in Brasilia, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including children who had gathered with the Tricolour to welcome him.

The Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural performance. He appreciated the artists and interacted with them after their performance.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Brazilian President on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages. (ANI)

