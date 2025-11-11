Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, as part of his two-day state visit to the country and was welcomed by a "warm and gracious welcome" from Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at the airport.

The Prime Minister will be in the Himalayan nation from November 11 to November 12, during which he will attend several official programmes and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan. He will also attend the 70th birthday anniversary celebration of the country's fourth king.

Also Read | Veterans Day 2025: US Date, History and Why It's a Day To Honor Military Veterans of the United States.

"Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," PM Modi said in a post on X. Prior to his departure from the national capital, PM Modi described it as an honour to join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the birthday anniversary of the Fourth King.

He also mentioned that the visit would mark a major milestone in the India-Bhutan energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project.

Also Read | Did a Muslim Migrant Urinate on Pork in a French Supermarket? Fact Check Reveals It Was a Prank Video.

"It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King. The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties," PM Modi said in the statement.

"The visit will also mark another major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project," it read.

The visit comes at a time when Bhutan is hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, an event PM Modi will attend, and coincides with the public exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India.

"India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill. Our partnership is a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries," the statement added.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the King of Bhutan, the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tobgay.

"This visit will add new vigour to our bilateral relations," the PM stated in a post on X.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other.

The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership.

The Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership and exchange views on regional and broader issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of External Affairs release stated.

The upcoming visit of PM Modi to Bhutan is poised to be highly significant, coinciding with major national and spiritual events, underscoring the "closest partnership" between the two nations, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, has said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)