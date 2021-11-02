Glasgow, November 2: India's space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring through satellite, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Speaking at the Launch of ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States’ Initiative

Speaking at the launch of ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States’ initiative. https://t.co/WMLYr56R0M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

"Guessing the threat of climate change on Small Island Developing States, India made special arrangements for cooperation with Pacific Islands and CARICOM countries. We trained their citizens in solar technologies, made continuous contributions for development," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit. Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Speaking further during the event, he said that the past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources, climate change has a huge threat.

"Small Island Developing States are most threatened with climate change. For them, it is a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastating for them. It is not only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy," he added.

The Infrastructure for the Resilient Island State (IRIS) is an initiative to boost the infrastructure in small island countries. Later today, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development".

