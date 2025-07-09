Brasilia [Brazil], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a meeting at the Alvorada Palace on Tuesday (local time). During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to deepen trade ties and diversify trade.

PM Modi stated that he and President Lula agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Held fruitful talks with President Lula, who has always been passionate about India-Brazil friendship. Our talks included ways to deepen trade ties and also diversify bilateral trade. We both agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times."

PM Modi noted that his meeting with President Lula will invigorate ties between India and Brazil. He stated that they have set a target of USD 20 billion over the coming five years.

"The bilateral meeting with my good friend President Lula will invigorate India-Brazil ties. We've set an ambitious trade target of USD 20 billion over the coming five years. This will boost economic linkages. Equally important were the discussions on strengthening people-to-people ties, especially through sports and tourism," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi thanked President Lula for conferring him with Brazil's highest civilian honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.'

"I'm honoured to have been conferred 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.' Gratitude to President Lula, the Government and the people of Brazil. This illustrates the strong affection the people of Brazil have for the people of India. May our friendship scale even newer heights of success in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi thanked President Lula for his solidarity and support in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"PM @narendramodi met with President @LulaOficial of Brazil at the Alvorada Palace, Brazil. PM thanked President Lula for its solidarity & support in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaiswal stated on X.

"Both leaders held extensive discussions on India - Brazil multifaceted ties, including trade & investment, defence & security, health & pharmaceuticals, space, renewable energy, food & energy security, infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure, culture and people-to-people ties and explored avenues for collaboration in the new areas of critical minerals, new and emerging technologies, AI & supercomputers, digital collaboration & mobility. They set a bilateral trade target of USD 20 billion over the next five years. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

Jaiswal stated that PM Modi thanked the Brazilian government and the people of Brazil for honouring him with Brazil's highest civilian honour, 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.'

"A testament to the multifaceted India - Brazil Strategic Partnership. President @LulaOficial conferred on PM @narendramodi the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross'- Brazil's highest honour. PM expressed his gratitude to the government & people of Brazil for this distinguished honour and dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and to the deep rooted India - Brazil friendship & the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday, where President Lula shared a warm hug with PM Modi. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. The national anthems of India and Brazil were played at Alvorada Palace. (ANI)

