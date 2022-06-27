Schloss Elmau [Germany], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with French President Emmanuel Macron at Schloss Elmau in Germany, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Macron came a month after the two leaders met in Paris.

"A strategic partnership for the ages between India and France, led by two leaders PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron with great belief in the value of this partnership for a better world. Meeting in Germany after their May meeting in Paris," said Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco.

PM Modi attended the summit along with leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, as five invitees to the summit.

"Friendship at the highest level: President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @narendramodi at a crucial #G7 summit for collective decisions on global challenges and world stability," said French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain.

India and France have traditionally close and friendly relations.

The areas of Defence and Security cooperation, Space cooperation and Civil nuclear cooperation constitute the principal pillars of our Strategic Partnership with France.

India and France are increasingly engaged in new areas of cooperation like security in the Indian Ocean region, climate change including the International Solar Alliance, and sustainable growth and development among others.

India and France share a close degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. In the economic domain, while there exists vast potential, French economic capacities, its business and industry, its capital and technologies have forged linkages with Indian economy and India's developmental goals.

There exist vibrant bilateral cultural and educational linkages as also growing people-to-people contacts. Indian diaspora also has a sizable presence in France and in its overseas territories.

India and France have had a regular exchange of visits at the highest level. Earlier in May, PM Modi had a brief stopover in Paris during his three-nation tour.

Besides Macron, PM Modi met leaders of South Africa, Indonesia and the host nation Germany.

On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government was continued support for Ukraine.

On Sunday, the German Chancellor German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the heads of state and government of the G7 to the summit under the German presidency. The economically strong democracies come together in Schloss Elmau for three days.

"We are united by our view of the world. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law," said Chancellor Scholz at the beginning of the summit.

In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues.

"All G7 countries are concerned about the crises that are currently to be overcome - falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption to supply chains. These are no small challenges and it is therefore important to share responsibility," said Scholz.

"The G7 are a good community to develop joint responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. Both belong together," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event. (ANI)

