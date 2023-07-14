Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paris, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward the bilateral partnership.

Modi was received at Elysee Palace by Macron and held talks on a host of issues to deepen ties.

Also Read | Bastille Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Praises 99-Year-Old French Yoga Teacher Charlotte Chopin.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

Also Read | India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru Explores Collaboration for Economic Growth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)