Hiroshima [Japan], May 21 (ANI): During his Japan visit, PM Narendra Modi attended the Quad meeting, G7 Summit in Hiroshima, met several world leaders on the sidelines of the meeting and also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. After wrapping his visit to Japan, PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening.

After his Japan visit, PM Modi tweeted, "It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while."

On Sunday evening, PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation visit. As PM Modi landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, PNG Prime Minister James Marape touched his feet and sought his blessings. During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi is set to co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi and UK PM Sunak met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and reviewed their comprehensive strategic partnership, including taking stock of progress in Free Trade Negotiations between the two nations. The two leaders spoke about India's G20 Presidency. PM Modi said that he looked forward to welcoming PM Sunak in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Sunak, he stated, "We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science, and other such sectors."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said, "The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships."

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday also held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan. PM Modi called his talks with the Brazilian President "productive and wide-ranging."

PM Modi tweeted, "The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more."

It was the first meeting between the two leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The two leaders noted that this year marked the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

PM Modi and the Brazilian President reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed ways to further deepen it, particularly in defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy and animal husbandry and bio-fuels as well as clean energy sectors.

The MEA in the press release said, "Both leaders emphasized the need to organize a high level meeting of business leaders from both countries. The leaders exchanged views on regional developments. They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in multilateral platforms, and the long-standing need of reform of multilateral institutions."

On the third day of his Japan visit, PM Modi visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book. PM Modi along with leaders of the G7 invited countries paid floral tribute at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan on Sunday.

He was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims. He travelled to Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Japan hosted the G7 summit as the current chair of the grouping.

PM Modi tweeted, "Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning."

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi attended the Quad meeting along with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

While addressing concerns over Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, he highlighted the importance of Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

Addressing Quad leaders, PM Modi said, "There is no doubt at all about the fact that the Indo-Pacific region is the engine for global trade, innovation and development. We agree that the security and success of the Indo-Pacific is important, not just for this region, but, for the entire world."

PM Modi said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.

On Saturday, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and assured him to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began on February 24 last year.

PM Modi tweeted, "Met with the President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Expressed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine."

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. PM Modi also met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and discussed ways to further diversify cooperation between the two nations.

He tweeted, "Happy to have met PM Pham Minh Chinh and discussed ways to further diversify cooperation with Vietnam. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people and contribute to global good."

PM Modi on Saturday met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife in Hiroshima. PM Modi on Saturday attended the G7 Summit and presented suggestions for improving global food security.

PM Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima, and discussed ways to further strengthen the ties between the two countries. He also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Japan.

PM Modi on Saturday tweeted: "Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima." The Prime Minister's account also posted two pictures of the two leaders. PM Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other warmly and shared a hug as they met in Hiroshima on Saturday.

On Saturday, PM Modi reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. On his second day of Japan visit, PM Modi unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. (ANI)

