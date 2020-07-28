New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The building has been constructed with Indian grant assistance and it will be the first India- assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis. The MEA said the Supreme Court's building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries

"The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conference in presence of senior members of Judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both the countries," the MEA said in a statement.

"The new Supreme Court building will be an important landmark in the city centre symbolising the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries," the statement read.

The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the 'Special Economic Package' of USD 353 million extended by the Government of India to Mauritius in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected costs. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built-up area of around 25,000 sqm.

"The building flaunts a modern design and green features with the focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will bring all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius into a single building improving its efficiency," the statement read.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the Phase -I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius, also built under the special economic package.

Under Phase-I of Metro Express project, construction of 12 km of metro-line was completed in September last year, while work on its Phase -2 envisaging 14 km of metro-line is underway.

Through the ENT Hospital project, India assisted in the construction of a 100-bed state-of-the-art ENT hospital in Mauritius.

"The successful and timely completion of India assisted high-quality infrastructure projects in Mauritius shall also create greater opportunities for Indian companies in Mauritius and in the region," the Ministry further said. (ANI)

