New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed at New Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning to welcome PM Modi on his arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit.

The BJP national President is accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP workers said, "People are here to welcome PM Modi as he has made us and the whole nation proud."

"At midnight we are here to welcome PM Modi as he had made everyone proud," another worker said.

Visuals showed BJP workers eagerly waiting for the PM's arrival while holding placards and national flags. They can be seen dancing to drum beats amid tight security prior to the PM's arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia.

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

As his Australia visit comes to an end, PM Modi tweeted, "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

PM Modi's visit holds importance in many respects. Historically, it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. (ANI)

