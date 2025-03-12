Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation.

PM Modi said that the institute will serve as the hub for learning and research.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and I jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. It will serve as a hub for learning, research and public service, fostering new ideas and leadership for the future. It also strengthens our shared commitment to progress and development."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received the Highest National Award of Mauritius.

Although the weather did not seem to side with him, thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving the heavy rain to see their leader accept the award on the National Day.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest national award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour, it is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius. It is an acknowledgement of our said commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. And it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the global south," PM Modi said while receiving the award.

PM Modi dedicated the award to the Indians who migrated to Mauritius and contributed to the nation's vibrant diversity.

"I accept this award with filled humility and gratitude. I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago and to all their generations. Through their hardwork, they wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity," he said.

PM Modi further said that he was committed to enhance India Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights.

"I also embrace this honour as a responsibility and reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights," he said. (ANI)

