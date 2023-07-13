Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Paris to attend the Bastille Day parade as a chief guest, met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher on Thursday at Senate building, Palais du Luxembourg in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and upon his arrival to France on Thursday he was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.

Also Read | EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Tale of Two Cattle Breeders.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets President of French Senate Gerard Larcher in Paris (Watch Video).

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.

The prime minister on Thursday afternoon received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris.

They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life thronged the hotel to shower love on PM Modi.

An Indian woman dedicated a song to PM Modi and she even got emotional while clicking a selfie with the prime minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)