New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, President of Kuwait Heritage Society in Kuwait on Sunday.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi appreciated his work in preserving the rare manuscripts related to India and Kuwait.

Fahad (born December 19, 1974) is a Kuwaiti Author, Businessman and Chairman of the Kuwait Heritage Society and a member in Kuwait Writers Association. He published many books about Kuwait Heritage and history such as Encyclopedia about Kuwait's old economy, Encyclopedia of Kuwait's history of Press, Magazine and Media and currently working on a book "Encyclopedia about Kuwait India relations". He hails from one of the oldest families in Kuwait.

He was chosen as the Heritage Personality of the Year 2023 by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and was honored in Muscat. He choreographed many Heritage programs on television and radio and worked as heritage consultant to some government agencies and banks.

He holds a university degree in accounting from Kuwait University and many professional certificates from prestigious universities such as Harvard and Science Po in France. He runs one of the largest food companies (American Foods) in the Arab world.

He owns a museum of his large collection of rare documents and artefacts, including of 13,000 documents related to India-Kuwait historical linkages.

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties. (ANI)

