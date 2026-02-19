New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam today to deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

He was seen sharing a warm bonhomie moment with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Representing key voices of the Global South, the two leaders displayed a close personal rapport as they entered the venue together. The moment underscored the strengthening strategic partnership between India and Brazil, particularly in global technology governance and inclusive AI development.

PM Modi also shared a moment with French President Macron. This spirit of global cooperation was further visualised during a family photo session featuring the Prime Minister and visiting global dignitaries.

Building on this momentum, PM Modi participated in the opening ceremony of the summit, which set the stage for his comprehensive keynote address.

In his speech, he outlined a vision for artificial intelligence and its global impact, anchoring the event in India's leadership on responsible AI.

These proceedings follow a high-octane start to the summit on Wednesday, when PM Modi extended a warm welcome to world leaders, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva.

Throughout that day, he maintained a hectic diplomatic schedule, conducting nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders.

The arrival of international dignitaries at the elegantly adorned Bharat Mandapam was marked by a cultural showcase, blending tradition and technology.

Leaders such as Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Tshering Tobgay were received to the resonant sounds of traditional instruments like the nadaswaram and tanpura.

PM Modi greeted each guest, setting a collaborative tone for the summit.

Among the notable figures welcomed during these inaugural proceedings were Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Andrej Plenkovic, Aleksandar Vucic, and Sebastien Pillay.

The ceremony also included Alar Karis, Petteri Orpo, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Bharrat Jagdeo, further highlighting the global scale of the engagement.

Deepening this diplomatic reach, the Prime Minister held seven bilateral meetings with world leaders and two exclusive meetings with global CEOs, including Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla.

Reflecting on his discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, PM Modi shared on X that they explored adding momentum to partnerships in shipbuilding, the blue economy, and the IMEEC corridor.

Similarly, after an excellent meeting with the Estonian President, he discussed adding vigour to the economic partnership through the India-EU FTA.

These individual interactions align with the broader vision of the summit, held under the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all).

The event is structured around seven thematic areas, such as Democratising AI Resources and Safe and Trusted AI, steered by working groups aligned with the pillars of people, planet, and progress.

To celebrate these achievements, PM Modi hosted a formal dinner and cultural programme on Wednesday evening.

Sharing images of the event, he noted that the cultural showcase at Bharat Mandapam illustrated India's rich heritage and traditions for the international guests. (ANI)

