PM Narendra Modi Thanks Tanzanian President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli for Assistance in Stranded Indians' Evacuation from African Nation

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 12:22 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Tanzanian President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, during which he thanked the latter for the assistance provided for the evacuation of Indian citizens in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

A PMO release said the Prime Minister "warmly recalled his July 2016 visit to Dar-es-Salaam and stressed on the importance that India attaches to its traditionally friendly ties with Tanzania".

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to partnering Tanzania in its development journey, as per the aspirations and needs of the Tanzanian government and people. PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Dr Magufuli for the assistance provided by the Tanzanian authorities for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Tanzania in the wake of COVID-19," the release said.

The two leaders reviewed the overall bilateral relationship and "expressed satisfaction at the growing development partnership, educational linkages, and trade and investment flows between India and Tanzania, and discussed possibilities of further accelerating these trends".

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Magufuli and the people of Tanzania for the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Tanzania later this year, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

African Nation Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tanzania Tanzanian President
