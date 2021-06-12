New Delhi, June 12: PM Narendra Modi will be participating today in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

As per officials, Prime Minister Modi will be speaking in three sessions on June 12 and June 13 on the themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener.

On May 11, it was announced that given the prevailing COVID situation, PM Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in person. The UK side has conveyed that PM Boris Johnson understands and supports PM Modis's decision to stay in India and will make all efforts to ensure his participation in the Summit is seamless, "as if he were actually in the room". So accordingly the outreach sessions would be in hybrid format.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited PM Modi to attend the outreach component of the G7 Summit being held in Cornwall in the UK from 11-13 June (guest countries' component starts on 12 June) along with Australia, Republic of Korea and South Africa.

India first participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in 2003. This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet.

India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on oceans as well as on digital transformation.

The UK is the current G7 President. This is the 7th time UK is heading the G7. The theme selected by UK for its G7 Presidency is 'Build Back Better' in a nod to global recovery efforts post-COVID-19 pandemic.

