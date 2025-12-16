Amman [Jordan], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Jordan Museum in Amman, accompanied by Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, highlighting the cultural dimension of India-Jordan ties during his official visit to the country.

The visit to the museum followed a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince in the Jordanian capital.

The Jordan Museum, which showcases the country's history and cultural heritage, was visited as part of PM Modi's engagements to deepen people-to-people and cultural links.

PM Modi's meeting with Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II comes amid a broader push to expand India-Jordan cooperation across sectors, following high-level talks with the Jordanian leadership during the visit.

Highlighting the historical connections between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X, "Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM @narendramodi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan."

During the visit, PM Modi and the Crown Prince were given a special tour of the museum by Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum. In a notable gesture, the MEA noted, "HRH Crown Prince personally drove PM @narendramodi to the Jordan Museum," underlining the cordial relationship and warm personal rapport between the two leaders.

The Jordan Museum is located in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, Jordan. Built in 2014, the museum is Jordan's largest and houses some of the country's most important archaeological finds. Its two main permanent exhibitions are the Dead Sea Scrolls, including the Copper Scroll, and the 9,000-year-old 'Ain Ghazal statues, among the oldest human statues ever made.

The museum was established by a committee headed by Queen Rania and became the only museum in Jordan to implement modern artefact-preserving technologies. (ANI)

