Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he looked forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements at the BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

PM Modi was received by Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport.

He shared pictures from the airport upon his arrival, in which he was seen shaking hands and interacting with the exuberant Indian community.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi is set to hold discussions with Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra alongside 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

"Special Maritime neighbours with shared civilizational bonds. PM Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant cultural city of Bangkok on an Official Visit. Warmly received by the Deputy PM & Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport. Extensive discussions with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra & the 6th BIMSTEC Summit lie ahead," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' as they awaited PM Modi's arrival at a hotel in Bangkok.

At the invitation of Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, PM Modi is on an official visit to Thailand. Prime Minister Modi outlined his schedule in a post on X, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties with Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the broader BIMSTEC region. He said, "Over the next three days, I will be visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India's cooperation with these nations and the BIMSTEC countries."

The 6th BIMSTEC Summit is set to take place on Friday, marking a significant regional engagement between India and its neighboring countries in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) group. (ANI)

