New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nepal visit next will add momentum to bilateral ties generated by high-level exchanges between the two countries and demonstrate the priority India attaches to the neighbourhood, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Addressing a special briefing by Foreign Secretary said PM Modi's talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at Lumbini on May 16 will have comprehensive agenda to further expand cooperation in areas including hydropower and connectivity.

During the bilateral discussion, the two Prime Ministers will cover all aspects of bilateral arrangements including connectivity projects, and hydropower cooperation.

"In their bilateral talks, the two Prime ministers will pick up from they left off in Delhi last month. The two leaders will build on their productive conversation in Delhi with the view to further expanding our shared understanding and cooperation in multiple areas including Hydropower development, partnership and connectivity," Kwatra said during the briefing.

"...The visit will add to the momentum of bilateral ties generated by high-level exchanges, including by the last visit of the PM Deuba to India in April. The visit also reaffirms our commitment and demonstrates the priority the government of India attaches to the neighbourhood," the Foreign Secretary added.

Recalling Sher Bahadur Deuba's India visit that took place in April, Kwatra said the fact that the return visit is taking place in such close succession is a reflection of the closeness of high-level exchanges as well as of the upward trajectory, in the mutually beneficial partnership.

He further said PM Modi's brief visit packs in a tight schedule and many engagements. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini next week on Monday at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, this will be Prime Minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM Modi will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers at Lumbini.

He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

Separately, during his visit on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi will participate in the "Shilanyas" ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. (ANI)

