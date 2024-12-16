New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and were engaged in talks as they proceeded to hold the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, was also present there.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Bapu's timeless values of truth and non-violence continue to inspire humanity all over the world.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in the morning on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Dissanayake inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake introduced each other to their respective ministers, diplomats, and officials. Sri Lankan President shared a video on X which showed him receiving ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Sri Lankan President is on a state visit to India from December 15 to December 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September. Earlier on Sunday, the Sri Lankan President was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Delhi.

After arriving in Delhi, President Dissanayake also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said, "During my official visit to India, I had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval. Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations."

Jaishankar, during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday, highlighted the island nation's prominent role in India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. He further affirmed confidence that President Dissanayake's talks with Prime Minister Modi today will lead to greater cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to call on President @anuradisanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation."

In a press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Sri Lankan President, during his visit to India, will also participate in a business event in Delhi and visit Bodh Gaya.

He further said, "The visit of President Dissanayake to India shall further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries."

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy." (ANI)

