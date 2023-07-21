Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tel Aviv, met with Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson and Boeing Israel President Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Ido Nehushtan.

They discussed continued cooperation with Israeli industry on the development of advanced aviation technologies, increased Boeing investments in Israel and possibilities for business deals with the State of Israel.

Also participating in the meeting were the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Office Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Military Secretariat and a senior member of the Boeing global strategy team. (ANI/TPS)

