Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Monday that Nepal conducts its foreign relations with a "no enemies and all are our friends" approach while asserting that the Himalayan nation believes in mutual benefit and co-existence.

Addressing a parliamentarians' dialogue on foreign policy, Oli said Nepal is committed to its sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity with a deep belief in the shared interests of small and big nations.

Also Read | Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: Joe Biden and Jill Biden Welcome US President-Elect and Melania Trump at White House for Pre-Inauguration Tea (Watch Video).

"We believe in mutual benefits and co-existence. We conduct our foreign relations with the attitude that we have no enemies and all are our friends," Oli said at the event organised by the CPN (UML)'s Department of Foreign Affairs.

He said that Nepal is capable of maintaining its geopolitical position in a "balanced way" to advance its "national interests". He added that the nation focuses equally on world peace and humanitarian concerns.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

"We are guided by the UN Charter and the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence and the non-alignment," he said.

"Being a small country in size, we should not be guided with an inferiority complex while dealing with others," Oli stressed.

He also underscored the importance of presenting Nepal's views to neighbouring countries in a clear, open and friendly manner rather than reacting impulsively.

"We do not believe that diplomatic dialogues should be ambiguous. Such dialogues should be clear and it will be convenient for another party to understand and build an opinion," he said.

Oli stressed that national interests should never be compromised for petty gains or power interests and said that the government would represent Nepal responsibly and credibly, focusing on the nation's economic, cultural, and diplomatic priorities.

Foreign affairs experts also delivered their presentations on Nepal's foreign policy, changing geopolitical context, climate politics and diplomacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)