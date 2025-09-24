By Rishabh Mookherjee

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A new lyrical and singable English translation of Goswami Tulsidas' Sri Hanuman Chalisa by poet-diplomat Abhay K. was unveiled on Tuesday at the IILM campus in New Delhi.

Also Read | UPI Payments in Qatar: NPCI and Qatar National Bank Enable QR Code-Based Digital Transactions for Indian Travellers.

The event featured an engaging dialogue between Ambassador Abhay K. and Prof. Rajendra Srivastava, former Dean of the Indian School of Business, who led the discussion.

While speaking at the launch event, Ambassador Abhay K. recalled his early introduction to the Hanuman Chalisa through his parents, a practice he has continued since childhood. He explained that his motivation for creating this work arose after meeting members of the Indian diaspora who wished to sing the Chalisa but were unable to read the original in Devanagari.

Also Read | Super Typhoon Ragasa Update: 14 Dead, 18 Injured Due to Heavy Rainfall in Taiwan (See Pics and Videos).

"My rendition is multilayered and deep. It can be read at different levels. It is essential reading not only for devotees but also for politicians, diplomats and management gurus. At the heart of the Hanuman Chalisa lies Hanuman's humility. Despite his power, he remains a servant of Shri Ram, a skilled alliance maker, and a loyal friend and troubleshooter," he added.

Meanwhile, Prof. Srivastava emphasized that the management community too has valuable lessons to learn from Hanuman's leadership style, describing him as an exemplar of "leading from the back."

The gathering drew a distinguished audience, including Ambassador Sang Woo Lim, Deputy Chief of Mission of South Korea in India; nine-time European Parliamentarian Herve Juvin; IILM Board Chairman Anil Rai; senior faculty; and leaders from diverse walks of life. Attendees shared their favorite chaupais from the Chalisa and reflected on its timeless relevance.

Abhay K.'s bilingual translation enables non-Hindi speakers to connect with the hymn's core values of humility and devotion. In a symbolic gesture, Pravaig Dynamics and Kutniti co-founder Ram Divedi read from his father's French rendition of the Chalisa and presented a copy to the author.

Published by Bloomsbury India, the book seeks to carry the 16th-century devotional classic into the global mainstream, making its spiritual and philosophical essence accessible to readers across cultures and generations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)